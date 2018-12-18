Wrestling Inc.

WWE Live Event Results From Stockton (12/17): Asuka Defends Her Title, AJ Styles In Action

By Joshua Gagnon | December 18, 2018

Thanks to @KaptKronic for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Stockton, California:

* The Bar (c) defeated The New Day and The Usos (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

* Samoa Joe attacked Jeff Hardy on his way to the ring. Match doesn't get started.

* Naomi and Lana defeated The IIconics

* R-Truth and Carmella defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Colons

* MizTV segment leads to Asuka (c) defeating Charlotte and Becky Lynch (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)


* AJ Styles, Rusev, and Rey Mysterio defeated Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton


