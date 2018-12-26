WWE Live Event Results From Chicago (12/26): Mustafa Ali In A Cage Match, Women's Main Event, More

Thanks to Geoffrey Schultz for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois:
* Mustafa Ali appeared on MizTV with The Miz to set up tonight's Steel Cage match when WWE Champion Daniel Bryan interrupted and took them both out
* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe
* Lana & Naomi defeated The IIconics and Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose in a Triple Threat
* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shelton Benjamin defeated Aiden English and The Colons. The post-match angle set up the next match
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY
* Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton
* R-Truth and Carmella defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega
* WWE United States Champion Rusev retained over Shinsuke Nakamura
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat
* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained over The Miz and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match
* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the Triple Threat main event