WWE Live Event Results From Chicago (12/26): Mustafa Ali In A Cage Match, Women's Main Event, More

Thanks to Geoffrey Schultz for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois:

* Mustafa Ali appeared on MizTV with The Miz to set up tonight's Steel Cage match when WWE Champion Daniel Bryan interrupted and took them both out

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe

* Lana & Naomi defeated The IIconics and Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose in a Triple Threat

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shelton Benjamin defeated Aiden English and The Colons. The post-match angle set up the next match

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY

* Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton

* R-Truth and Carmella defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

* WWE United States Champion Rusev retained over Shinsuke Nakamura

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained over The Miz and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the Triple Threat main event