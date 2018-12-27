WWE Live Event Results From Uniondale (12/27): Daniel Bryan Vs. John Cena In A Steel Cage

Thanks to Gary Hedge and @cdavidroberson2 for sending these results from tonight's WWE live event in Uniondale, NY:

* Miz TV opened the show with guest Mustafa Ali. This led to our first match.

* Mustafa Ali pinned The Miz

* R Truth & Carmella defeated Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Shelton Benjamin defeated The Colons & Aiden English. After the match the lights went out and Sanity appeared. That led to the next match.

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY

* Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton

* WWE Tag Team Champions The Bar defeated The New Day and The Usos.

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena in a steel cage match. Cena was filling in for AJ Styles, who couldn't make the show because he has the flu. The finish saw Cena go for the AA, but Bryan escaped and kicked Cena in the groin. Bryan followed up by nailing Cena with the WWE Championship belt. Bryan then ran to the door and escaped the cage to win the match. This match was reportedly very good.

Intermission

* Naomi & Lana defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville & The IIconics

* WWE U.S. Champion Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* In the main event, SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. Asuka submitted Charlotte with the Asuka Lock to win the match. This was said to have been a great match.