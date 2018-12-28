WWE Live Event Results From Columbus (12/27): Ronda Rousey Headlines, Big Star Returns, Battle Royal

WWE held a live event in Columbus, Ohio tonight headlined by Ronda Rousey competing against Nia Jax. Below are full results from the show.

* Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match.

* Apollo Crews won a 15-man battle royal where the winner will earn a future Intercontinental Championship opportunity. The other contestants were Rhyno, Heath Slater, The Ascension, Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Zack Ryder, Lucha House Party, Titus O'Neil and Curt Hawkins.

* Natalya & Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias.

* Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental Championship in a steel cage match against Seth Rollins, due to outside interference from Baron Corbin.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeated The Revival and AOP.

* Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Mickie James & Dana Brooke.

* Bray Wyatt made his return for the first time since Starrcade, and defeated Baron Corbin with some help from Seth Rollins.

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax in the main event.

@BenJames56 contributed to this article.