WWE Live Event Results From Chicago (12/29): Bray Wyatt In No DQ Match, Steel Cage Main Event, More

Thanks to Perron Phelps for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Chicago, Illinois:

* Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* Apollo Crews won a Battle Royal to earn a future WWE Intercontinental Title shot from Dean Ambrose, last eliminating Jinder Mahal

* Nia Jax defeated Ember Moon

* RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode retained over The Revival and The Authors of Pain in a Triple Threat

* Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke. The referee ejected Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan from ringside

* Baron Corbin came out to rip on Braun Strowman for not being here but JoJo interrupted and introduced Corbin's surprise opponent for a No DQ match

* Bray Wyatt defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Huge pop for Wyatt. Corbin tried to leave at the end of the match but some of the midcard babyfaces stopped him and sent him back to the ring. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. Ambrose with a decent heel promo on Chicago before the match, mentioning the crime rate. Baron Corbin interfered at one point but Rollins gave him a Stomp. Rollins superkicked Ambrose out of the cage, which gave Ambrose the win. After the match, Rollins gave a great babyface speech to Chicago and that was it for the show