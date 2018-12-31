WWE Live Event Results From Buffalo (12/30): Bray Wyatt's Reactions, "Boring" Women's Match, More

Thanks to Kevin Allen Sawyer for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Buffalo, New York:

* Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat. McIntyre dominated most of the match but Balor pinned Ziggler after the match fell apart. After the match, McIntyre put Balor down with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre took the mic and talked about owning RAW. McIntyre went to attack Ziggler but Ziggler countered and hit a Zig Zag, allowing Balor to follow up with a Coup de Grace

* Apollo Crews won a Battle Royal to earn a future WWE Intercontinental Title shot. The match came down to Crews and Jinder Mahal. Other Superstars in the match were Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Konnor, Viktor, No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze

* Elias came out and sang a song for a big pop, bigger than Balor had in the opener. He was interrupted by Bobby Lashley and the loud mouth Lio Rush

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias. Rush interfered and Elias turned around to a Spear from Lashley to get the pin

* Nia Jax defeated Ember Moon. Moon was over some but this was the most boring match in the first half, by far. Jax won after interference from Tamina Snuka at ringside

* Bray Wyatt defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Wyatt received a really strong babyface pop after Corbin's pre-match was booed. Kendo sticks and steel chairs came into play. Corbin tried to walk out on the match but he was stopped by Rhyno, Slater, Crews, Jose and Breeze, I believe. They threw Corbin back into the ring and Wyatt hit Sister Abigail. Wyatt's loud reaction continued as he posed in the corners after the match. Everyone in the KeyBank Center was excited to see Wyatt

Intermission

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable retained over The Authors of Pain and The Revival in a Triple Threat. There was some good tag team wrestling by The Revival and some cool power moves by AOP but our group agreed that the champions didn't add much to the match. Also, Drake Maverick doesn't do much for AOP that's good

* Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad. Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox tried to interfere from ringside but that was about it with this match, adding to the dull second half

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. Corbin interfered and helped Ambrose win. Ambrose took shots at the Buffalo Bills for huge heel heat before the match. There was some stalling in this match with lots of strikes at the top of the cage but they picked it up if they started to lose the crowd