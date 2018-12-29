WWE Looks At The Top 10 Mic Moments Of 2018

The WWE is closing out the year showcasing the best talkers of 2018 and put out the top 10 mic moments of the year. Below is the complete list with videos:

#10 - "Fight for your dreams, and your dreams will fight for you." - Daniel Bryan (SmackDown - March 20)

#9 - "Night-Night, AJ." - Samoa Joe (SmackDown - Sept. 11)

#8 - "Is that why you don't respect me?" - Randy Orton (SmackDown - July 24)

#7 - "Time to see if you're still alive." - John Cena (RAW - March 12)

#6 - "Out of the last little bit of respect that I have left for you, Deadman, I will put you down." - Triple H (RAW - Sept. 10)

#5 - "You are relics of the past, waiting to be eviscerated." - Ronda Rousey (RAW - Oct. 15)

#4 - "It's easy to be there during the good times, but where the hell were you during the hard times?" - Dolph Ziggler (RAW - Aug. 13)

#3 - "The show must go on, and so it does." - Paul Heyman (RAW - Oct. 22)

#2 - "You're not the baddest b---- on the planet; you're the luckiest." - Becky Lynch (SmackDown - Nov. 13)

#1 - "The 'Yes!' Movement is dead." - Daniel Bryan (SmackDown - Nov. 20)