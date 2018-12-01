WWE Main Event Recap: Titus O'Neil Gets A Win, Zack Ryder & B-Team Vs. Tyler Breeze & Ascension



Titus O'Neil and Mojo Rawley make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Titus O'Neil vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley pushes O'Neil to the ropes. Rawley kicks and strikes O'Neil. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on Rawley. Rawley eventually runs towards O'Neil in the corner. O'Neil connects with a Back Elbow to Rawley. O'Neil hits a pair of clotheslines on Rawley. O'Neil connects with a boot to Rawley. O'Neil pins Rawley for a two count. O'Neil sends Rawley to the ropes. Rawley kicks O'Neil. Rawley runs towards O'Neil again. O'Neil catches Rawley and hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on him. O'Neil pins Rawley for the win.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap of Braun Strowman's pre-taped promo from RAW is shown.

A recap of Bobby Lashley defeating Elias on RAW is shown.

A recap of Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin defeating Finn Balor on RAW is shown.

A recap AJ Styles' in-ring promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

Tyler Breeze & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances. Zack Ryder & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) make their entrances.

Zack Ryder & The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) vs. Tyler Breeze & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Viktor and Dallas exchange headlocks. Viktor sends Dallas to the ropes. Dallas hits a shoulder block on Viktor. Later in the match, Axel kicks Viktor. Axel hits a Modified Driver on Viktor. Konnor breaks a pin attempt by Axel on Viktor. Konnor sends Axel shoulder first into the turnbuckle post. Ryder clotheslines Konnor out of the ring. Viktor tags Breeze in. Axel kicks Breeze. Axel sends Viktor out of the ring. Dallas tags in. Dallas ducks a clothesline attempt by Breeze. Dallas hits a Back Suplex on Breeze as Axel simultaneously hits a neck-breaker on him. Dallas pins Breeze for the win.

Winners: Zack Ryder & The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

A recap of Asuka winning a battle royal on SmackDown Live is shown to close the show.

