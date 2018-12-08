WWE Main Event Recap: Tyler Breeze In Action, Zack Ryder & B-Team Vs. Mojo Rawley & The Ascension



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tyler Breeze and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins

They lock up. They exchange headlocks. Hawkins sends Breeze to the ropes. Breeze hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Hawkins eventually hits a Lariat on Breeze. Hawkins pins Breeze for a two count. Breeze connects with a superkick to Hawkins. Breeze hits the Unprettier on Hawkins. Breeze pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

A recap of the brawl between Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins from RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring The Miz & WWE Champion Daniel Bryan attacking AJ Styles on Miz TV.

A recap of AJ Styles defeating The Miz on SmackDown Live is shown.

Mojo Rawley & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances. Zack Ryder & The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) make their entrances.

Zack Ryder & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) vs. Mojo Rawley & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Rawley runs towards Axel, Axel moves out of the way. Axel kicks Rawley several times in the corner. Dallas tags in. Rawley backs Dallas into his corner. Rawley drives his shoulder into Dallas. Late in the match, Axel hits a modified neck-breaker on Viktor. Rawley breaks a pin fall attempt by Axel on Viktor. Rawley launches Ryder over himself into a Rough Ryder on Konnor. Dallas strikes Rawley. Rawley rolls out of the ring. Viktor sends Dallas out of the ring. Viktor blocks a Sunset Flip attempt by Axel and pins him while grabbing the second rope. Dallas strikes the arm of Viktor from the apron. Axel rolls Viktor forward and pins him for the win.

Winners: Zack Ryder & The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

A recap of the contract signing segment from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch making their upcoming TLC Match official.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Ember Moon & RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeating Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka



