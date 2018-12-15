WWE Main Event Recap: Tyler Breeze In Action, Lucha House Party Vs. The Ascension & Curt Hawkins

- The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley and Tyler Breeze make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze

Rawley pushes Breeze to the corner. Rawley drives his shoulder into Breeze several times. Rawley slams Breeze to the mat. Later in the match, Breeze goes for a cross-body off the apron onto Rawley at ringside. Rawley catches Breeze and gets him up into a Fireman's Carry position before dropping him on the apron. Rawley rolls Breeze into the ring and pins him for a two count. Rawley runs towards Breeze, Breeze hits an Enziguri on Rawley. Breeze connects with a forearm on Rawley. Rawley attempts an Alabama Slam on Breeze, Breeze rolls through and pins Rawley for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

- A recap of Drew McIntyre defeating Dolph Ziggler on RAW is shown.

- A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- Curt Hawkins & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances. Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance.

Curt Hawkins & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) vs. Lucha House Party

Dorado and Viktor lock up. Viktor takes Dorado to the mat. Dorado elbows Viktor. Dorado hits a snapmare on Viktor. Dorado dropkicks Viktor. Late in the match, Metalik hits a cross-body on Hawkins. Metalik hits a Springboard Back Elbow on Hawkins. Metalik dropkicks Hawkins. Viktor breaks a pin attempt by Metalik on Hawkins. Dorado & Kalisto hit a double superkick on Viktor. Konnor pushes Dorado to the mat.

Konnor sends Kalisto towards the ropes. Kalisto kicks Konnor in the face. Kalisto and Dorado hit a double dropkick on Konnor. Konnor rolls out of the ring. Hawkins clotheslines Dorado and Kalisto out of the ring. Metalik kicks Hawkins in the face. Metalik ascends the turnbuckles. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Hawkins. Metalik pins Hawkins for the win.

Winners: Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

- A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

- A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Baron Corbin in a TLC Match.