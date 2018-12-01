WWE Match Of The Year 2018 Collection Coming To WWE Network

WWE will be releasing their much anticipated "Match of the Year 2018 Collection", which will include over thirty matches, according to WWE Network News. The list will be updated at the end of the year to fill in the final months' best WWE matches.

WWE has chosen a wide variety of matches from NXT, 205 Live, the Mae Young Classic Tournament, Pay-Per-Views, RAW and SmackDown Live. The collection is set to arrive on the WWE Network on December 3. Below you will find the complete match listing, along with some videos.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia 01/27/2018 – Extremely Undisputed

Aleister Black takes his rivalry with The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole to a new level in an Extreme Rules Match.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia 01/27/2018 – Old Friends, New Enemies

An old friend adds insult to injury after Johnny Gargano challenges Andrade 'Cien' Almas for the NXT Title.

RAW 02/19/2018 – Pushing the Limits

John Cena, Seth Rollins, and more compete in one of the most exciting and grueling Gauntlet Matches in WWE history.

Elimination Chamber 2018 – Eliminating Barriers

The women of Monday Night RAW battle for the RAW Women's Title in the first Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Fastlane 2018 – Iron Sharpens Iron

Shinsuke Nakamura's road to WrestleMania runs straight into this memorable confrontation against Rusev.

205 Live 03/20/2018 – Never Give Up on Your Dreams

Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak push themselves to the limit in the tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 04/07/2018 – A Championship Worth the Climb

Six incredible athletes compete in a Ladder Match to become the inaugural NXT North American Champion.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 04/07/2018 – Fade to Black

Aleister Black looks to put gold around his waist when he challenges Andrade 'Cien' Almas for the NXT Title.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 04/07/2018 – The Unsanctioned Rivalry

The heated rivalry between Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano explodes in an Unsanctioned Match.

WrestleMania 34 – Three Men and a Championship

The Miz puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match.

WrestleMania 34 – The Empress and The Queen

Asuka's undefeated streak is matched against Charlotte Flair's dominant reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

WrestleMania 34 – A First Time for Everything

Ronda Rousey makes her in-ring debut alongside Kurt Angle to take on authoritative force of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

RAW 04/30/2018 – Challenge Accepted

Finn Balor steps up to challenge Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship in this action-packed contest.

NXT 05/02/2018 – A Bitter Grudge Match

Pete Dunne takes to the ring with retribution on his mind, as he goes one-on-one with his former ally, Roderick Strong.

Backlash 2018 – WrestleMania Backlash

The Miz tries to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship in an exciting battle with Seth Rollins.

205 Live 05/29/2018 – The Age of Alexander

Cedric Alexander proves his worth as Cruiserweight Champion by defending the title against the formidable Buddy Murphy.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago II 06/16/2018 – Shock the Windy City

The duo of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch challenge Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago II 06/16/2018 – Chicago Street Fight

The heated and deeply personal rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano ends on the streets of Chicago.

Money in the Bank 2018 – A Blissful Cash-In

Ronda Rousey's efforts to capture the RAW Women's Title from Nia Jax are overshadowed by Alexa Bliss.

UK Championship Tournament Part 1 06/25/2018 – Making Royal Albert Hall Smile

The Undisputed Era battles the trio known as British Strong Style in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

SmackDown 06/19/2018 – Accolades and Respect

Rusev looks to reaffirm his dominance in this Gauntlet Match to determine the Number One Contender for the WWE Championship.

RAW 06/25/2018 – Spoiled Conclusions

This exciting bout between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship results in controversy.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 08/18/2018 – The Third Installment

With two bouts behind them, Moustache Mountain and The Undisputed Era meet again for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 08/18/2018 – The One and Only Champion

Adam Cole puts the North American Championship on the line against Ricochet in this exciting contest.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 08/18/2018 – Trouble on the High Seas

Kairi Sane's ship of destiny sails right into the squall of Shayna Baszler in this bout for NXT Women's Title.

SummerSlam 2018 – Storied Rivals

The storied rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan is reignited when they meet in singles competition.

RAW 08/27/2018 – A Devastating Defeat

Kevin Owens' efforts to recapture the Intercontinental Title from Seth Rollins push him over the edge in this bout.

Mae Young Classic S02E01 – Rite of Passage

In the first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Killer Kelly tries her luck against the legendary Meiko Satomura.

Hell in a Cell 2018 – To Hell with Friendship

Becky Lynch refuses to respect her friendship with Charlotte Flair in this battle for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Hell in a Cell 2018 – Hounds of Justice vs Dogs of War

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins take on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

NXT 09/19/2018 – Unified Continents

Pete Dunne's United Kingdom Championship collides with Ricochet's reign as North American Champion in this epic battle.

Mae Young Classic S02E05 – Two of the Best

Mercedes Martinez and Meiko Satomura show why they are two of the best in this action-packed battle.

Super Show-Down 2018 – Murphy's Law Rules

Before the eyes of his homeland, Buddy Murphy challenges Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

205 Live 10/24/2018 – Milestones and Redemption

The intense rivalry between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami comes to an end in this spectacular Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Evolution 2018 – The Last Woman Standing

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an incredible Last Woman Standing Match.