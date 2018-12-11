WWE Mixed Match Challenge Live Coverage (12/11): The Miz & Asuka Vs. R-Truth & Carmella

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50 pm ET and the main show starts at 10 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features the semis for both the Raw and SmackDown brands: The Miz & Asuka vs. R-Truth & Carmella, and Bayley & Apollo Crews (replacing Finn Balor) vs. Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal. The two teams moving on will meet this Sunday at WWE TLC for the opportunity to get the 30th spot in the men and women's royal rumble matches in January.

Bayley & Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox

Mahal and Crews get things going, but Fox and Bayley are in shortly after. Bayley drops Fox, she heads out to the floor and starts yelling at everyone, she wants her vacation. Fox finally gets back in the ring, Bayley with a drop toe hold, Fox gets back on her feet, lands a couple forearms.