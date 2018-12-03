WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with JoJo in the ring. She leads a 10-bell salute for President George Herbert Walker Bush, who passed away at the age of 94 on Friday. The 41st President lived in Houston.

- Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW as we go to the ring for tonight's first match. Cole is joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out first to kick things off. Natalya is out next. Nia Jax is out first for her team. Tamina Snuka is out next and they head to the ring together while Jax's music continues.

The bell rings but out comes The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan with a table. This distracts everyone, allowing Jax and Snuka to strike. They end up pulling Rousey out of the ring and double teaming her, destroying her and sending her into the steel ring steps. Natalya tries to fight off The Riott Squad but they triple team her on the other side of the ring. They set the table up on the floor and bring Natalya in to slam her from the apron but Rousey slides into the ring and comes to make the save. Jax and Snuka stop Rousey and attack her.

Jax drops a leg on Rousey while The Riott Squad laughs. The Riott Squad puts Natalya through the table with a superplex from the apron. Natalya is rolling around in pain on what's left of the table as Rousey slowly gets to her feet. The heels back up the ramp laughing as Rousey and referees check on Natalya at ringside. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Natalya and Ronda Rousey. We cut backstage to Natalya clutching her arm while walking with Rousey. Rousey calls for trainers to come check on Natalya. Rousey stares off and she's not happy.

- We go to the ring and out comes the new head of the red brand women's division, Alexa Bliss. There are two chairs in the ring.

Bliss talks about how General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin put her in charge last week. Some fans boo. She goes on and says last week's Open Forum didn't go so well, so we're going to try again this week. Bliss has Charly Caruso at ringside with a mic again. Like last week, Bliss introduces Sasha Banks and Bayley to participate in the forum. Sasha is out first, followed by Bayley. They head to the ring together.

Bliss says she didn't know about Dana Brooke, Mickie James and Alicia Fox attacking last week but they have been reprimanded. Bliss picks a male fan at ringside to ask a question. Charly approaches with the mic and the guys asks about social media comments on Sasha using Bayley. Banks jokes that Bayley wasn't supposed to find out she's planning on stabbing her in the back. Banks says they just had a fun weekend together in Texas, they are best friends and will be tag team partners forever. Bliss picks a female fan from the crowd next to ask who they would pick to go against. They both name WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. There's more tension between Bliss and Banks. Another male fan is picked and he says he's from Houston. He asks what superpowers they would have if they could pick. Bayley would make things disappear, starting with Bliss. Bliss says they were just starting to get somewhere but Bayley always disappoints her. Banks responds and Bliss takes a shot at beating her for the title a while back.

A female fan is picked next. She asks about changes they will bring to the division in 2019. Bayley says they want to be the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Fans pop. Dana rushes the ring with Mickie and Fox. They hit the apron and Bliss backs them off, saying this won't happen again on her watch. Bliss scolds them and announces a match for tonight. Bliss says Dana can stay out here if she wants but it will be Banks and Bayley vs. Fox and Mickie, right now. Bliss exits the ring as her music hits. We go to commercial.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox

Back from the quick commercial break, which was just a new kind of split-screen ad for Nintendo Switch, and the match is underway. Alicia Fox goes at it with Bayley. Dana Brooke watches from ringside. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex for an early 2 count. Alexa Bliss is watching from a chair near the announcers.

Mickie tags in and delivers a running boot to the face while Bayley is down. Mickie with a knee to the gut. Mickie keeps Bayley grounded now. Mickie ends up on the floor as Bayley moves out of the way. Fox comes in and hits a kick. Bayley counters Fox and makes the tag to Banks.

Banks gets the hot tag and unloads on Fox. Banks rolls through a counter and drags her back for the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring. Mickie runs in and breaks it up. Mickie tags in now as fans boo. She kicks Banks and punches her, talking trash. Banks gets up and fires back with forearms. Mickie counters and drops Banks out of the corner for a 2 count as Bayley breaks the pin. Bayley with a back suplex to Fox as she runs in. Bayley rocks Dana off the apron. Mickie kicks Bayley and tosses her out of the ring. Banks rolls Mickie up from behind. Mickie counters the DDT and tags in Bayley. Banks with the Backstabber into a Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

- After the match, we see Bliss applauding the winners as Bayley's music hits.

- Still to come, Dean Ambrose is here.

- We see how Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre destroyed Elias last week. Corbin has declared tonight's show as Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night. Also still to come, a look at Corbin's rise to power. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see country singer Morgan Waller at ringside. He will be on Tribute to the Troops this year.

- Ronda Rousey catches up with Alexa Bliss backstage and yells at her for how she's managing the women's division. Bliss promises to address Nia Jax and her actions. Rousey says that's fine but she is going to get Jax and Tamina Snuka tonight. Bliss acts concerned and says she can't let Rousey do that, but she will find Rousey a new tag team partner now that Natalya is injured. Rousey doesn't trust Bliss and says she has no conscience. Rousey walks off.

- The announcers lead us to a video package looking at General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin and his rise to power on the red brand.

- The announcers are still hyping Corbin vs. the injured Braun Strowman for TLC.

- Corbin is backstage when Bobby Roode and Chad Gable walk in. Roode is furious about Drake Maverick urinating on his robe last week. Gable and Roode will do anything to get a rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Corbin understands Roode is "ticked off" over what happened. He says they will get another shot if Roode can beat Drake in a match tonight.

Scott Dawson vs. Lucha House Party

We go to the ring and out comes The Lucha House Party - Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. They're carrying pinatas and handing out the treats to fans at ringside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see recent happenings between The Revival and Lucha House Party. Back to the ring and out comes The Revival - Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Dawson takes the mic and goes on about how Lucha House Party doesn't respect tag team wrestling. He's ready to teach a lesson in this one-on-one match. JoJo announces that this match will be contested under Lucha House Rules, meaning all three members can participate. The Revival isn't happy.

The bell rings and Dawson starts off with Gran Metalik. They go at it and Metalik takes control. Kalisto tags in and hits a double team with Dorado. Kalisto with a close 2 count on Dawson. Dawson ends up fighting off Kalisto and leveling Dorado with a clothesline. Dawson drops elbows and a headbutt on Dorado for a 2 count, and another pin attempt. Dawson keeps control and applies the Gory Special to Dorado. Dash cheers him on from ringside.

Dorado slides out and goes for a tag but Dawson stops him. Dawson tries for a cheap shot to the apron but Metalik comes in and kicks him in the face. Dash gets on the apron but Metalik dropkicks him off. Dorado follows up with another big kick to Dash. Kalisto comes in and flies out, taking Dash back down on the floor. Dorado with a big flying crossbody to Dawson. Kalisto tags in and hits Salida del Sol on Dawson. Metalik comes off the top with a big senton to get the pin on Dawson.

Winners: Lucha House Party

- After the match, The Lucha House Party poses as we get replays. The Revival retreats and looks on as Kalisto, Dorado and Metalik pose in the middle of the ring.

- We go backstage to Baron Corbin in his office. Corbin has been looking for something all night and finally has it, and he loves it. He tells a staffer to get everything ready for Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Michael Cole touts Titus O'Neil being honored on the Ebony Power 100 list this past week.

- We go to the ring and General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin is out with a mic. The announcers hype Corbin vs. the injured Strowman at TLC. Corbin talks about winning at TLC in a few weeks to become the permanent RAW GM. Corbin brags on his journey to the top and says lately things have been easier for him due to this one person. He has named tonight Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night in honor of this person. Corbin leads us to a video package with McIntyre highlights.

Corbin introduces McIntyre and out he comes as the announcers hype McIntyre vs. Finn Balor at TLC. Corbin has a small box with a gift for Drew. Corbin thanks Drew for all of his hard work, his unwavering support. Corbin says Drew has proven he's on the right side of history. Corbin says this night cannot conclude without something to commemorate all Drew has done. Corbin opens the box and presents Drew with a gold medal. Corbin says RAW needs a new gold medalist now that Drew has rid us of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Corbin says this is the new RAW Gold Medal of Excellence.

Drew thanks Corbin and says this does mean the world to him but he was just doing what no one else was strong enough to do. Drew says he came to RAW to stomp out weakness, and they were complacent. He came back to RAW months ago and people were just playing video games in the back, with no desire to accomplish anything, spending more time on social media. Drew says he then decided to re-form RAW in his image, the home of the strong and mighty, with the desire to give 100% for 7 days a week, not just Mondays. Drew says apparently he's doing a good job, pointing to the medal. Drew addresses Balor next, saying he's nothing but a boy in a man's world. Drew goes on about how he will break Balor at TLC but the music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler says he and Drew dominated RAW together so his invitation to this little party must've got lost in the mail. Drew says the truth is, Dolph was never invited. Drew says Dolph just doesn't meet the height requirement, for one. Fans boo. Drew asks if this is starting to hurt Ziggler's feelings. Drew says he was always the brains, the power and the talent of their team as he's the whole damn package. Drew goes on and says Ziggler's role was to get Drew into a prominent position and look at him now. Drew says Ziggler succeeded for once in his life. Drew thanks Ziggler on behalf of Corbin and himself. Drew motions for Ziggler to leave the ring. Drew goes on taunting Ziggler. Drew says Ziggler should be kissing his feet because he's the reason Ziggler became relevant for the first time in 10 years. Ziggler goes to leave but he turns and unloads on Drew with strikes. Dolph drops Drew with a Zig Zag. Ziggler exits the ring as his music hits. Drew looks on from the mat. Corbin says Ziggler isn't going to come out and ruin Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night. Corbin says Ziggler's got a fight if he wants it right now. A referee runs down as Ziggler looks on. Back to commercial.