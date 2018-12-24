WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line

* Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke

* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more