WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's taped show comes from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

- The New Year's Eve taped edition of WWE RAW opens up from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- The announcers hype the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as we see the Steel Cage being lowered around the ring for the opener.

Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the cage and out first comes Dolph Ziggler as JoJo does the introductions. Drew McIntyre is out next.

The bell rings and they stare at each other for a few seconds. They attack and collide. Ziggler starts climbing the cage. McIntyre cuts him off and goes to work. Drew drops Ziggler with a huge chop at one point. McIntyre grounds Ziggler and talks some trash while beating him around. Ziggler gets up and fires back with strikes but Drew sends him into the steel and he goes back down.

McIntyre with more trash talking in the corner. Ziggler manages to come off the second rope with a big DDT and they're both down now. Ziggler tries to keep some offense going but McIntyre keeps cutting him off. Drew drops Ziggler with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Ziggler climbs but Drew stops him. They trade shots while both are standing on the top rope now. Ziggler slams Drew's face into the cage repeatedly. Drew crotches Ziggler by taking out the knee. Ziggler crotches Drew next and they're both down on the top rope now. Ziggler falls to the mat and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre has Ziggler down, talking more trash. We see Finn Balor backstage watching the match. Ziggler looks to turn it around now. Ziggler hits a Fame-asser for a 2 count. McIntyre goes to launch Ziggler but he counters and rolls Drew up for a 2 count. Drew sends McIntyre into the walls of the cage a few times.

Ziggler sends Drew into the cage wall again but he jumps right back up. Ziggler drops McIntyre with a superkick for another close 2 count. The referee opens the cage door and Ziggler crawls for it. Drew pulls him back into the ring. They both go down in the middle of the ring after colliding when Ziggler delivered a headbutt. Ziggler goes for the door as it's opened again. McIntyre stops him and bets on him. Ziggler pulls the cage door toward them and it hits Drew in the head, knocking him back on the mat. They finally get back up and Ziggler nails a Fame-asser for another close 2 count. Back to commercial.