WWE Network To Bring Back Podcast Series?, Matt Riddle "Arrival" Series Continues, Lio Rush Promo

- Above is the fourth episode of the "Arrival" series from the WWE Performance Center, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle settling into Orlando with his family. Riddle also starts his first day of work at the PC and gets some help from Coach Norman Smiley.

- There are plans to bring the "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast show back to the WWE Network in 2019, according to PWInsider. The show is set to return with a few tweaks but there's no word yet on what those changes might be. The show is expected to return in the spring, likely after WrestleMania 35 season has wrapped. The first season featured 13 episodes with Prichard and co-host Conrad Thompson.

- Lio Rush tweeted the following promo to hype his WWE 205 Live return on tonight's episode. Rush will be wrestling Aaron Solow, who is engaged to Bayley.