WWE NXT 2018 Year-End Awards Update, Mustafa Ali & His Daughter (Video), Sheamus - Shinsuke Nakamura

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Shinsuke Nakamura in the 62nd episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts, seen above.

- As noted, next Wednesday's two-hour WWE NXT episode will feature the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. It looks like the winners will be announced at a later date as WWE announced the following and noted that just the nominees will be revealed on Wednesday:

NXT Year-End Award nominees to be announced on Jan. 2 At the end of each year, the NXT Universe rises to the call and casts their votes to decide the top movers, shakers and influencers in sports-entertainment's hottest brand as part of NXT's annual Year-End Awards. The 2018 Year-End Awards come into focus this Wednesday on WWE NXT as nominees will be revealed! Don't miss out when a special two-hour edition of NXT streams at 8/7 C on Wednesday, Jan. 2, only on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE tweeted this clip of hometown star Mustafa Ali having a moment with his daughter at Wednesday's WWE live event in Chicago. Ali worked a Steel Cage match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and The Miz in Chicago, which Bryan won.