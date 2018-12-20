WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way Finalized, Bayley's Fiance Works WWE 205 Live (Video), Christmas Eve RAW Promo

- Bayley's fiance Aaron Solow worked last night's WWE 205 Live episode, losing to Lio Rush. Above is video from the match.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has added Io Shirai to the Fatal 4 Way to determine the "Takeover: Phoenix" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. That match will air next Wednesday night with Shirai, Mia Yim, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair. As noted, next Wednesday's NXT episode will also feature Heavy Machinery vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong with the titles on the line.

- Below is a new promo for Monday's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW, taped earlier this week in Sacramento, CA. We have full spoilers at this link and also below is the non-spoiler match listing:

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line

* Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke

* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more