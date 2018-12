Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li

* Fabian Aichner defeated Riddick Moss

* The War Raiders defeated Kona Reeves and Dan Matha

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Luke Menzies

* Nikki Cross and Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne and Lacey Evans

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Punishment Martinez

* Keith Lee defeated Donovan Dijakovic

* Heavy Machinery defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in a non-title match