WWE NXT Live Event Results From Milwaukee (12/6): Babyface Tommaso Ciampa, Six-Man Match, More

Thanks to Danny Shaffer for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno. After the match, Dan Matha came out to confront Riddle but Riddle dropped him with a knee

* Bobby Fish defeated Humberto Carrillo

* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* Domonik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves

* Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano

Intermission

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Heavy Machinery defeated The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae by submission

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream in the main event. Hometown star Ciampa worked as a babyface. After the match, Ciampa praised Milwaukee in a post-match promo