WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (12/7): The War Raiders Headline, Women's Triple Threat

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:
* MJ Jenkins defeated Deonna Purrazzo
* Brennan Williams defeated Luke Menzies
* Wesley Blake defeated Denzel Dejournette
* Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban and Chelsea Green
* Keith Lee defeated Punishment Martinez
* The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons
* Lacey Evans defeated Io Shirai and Mia Yim in a Triple Threat
* The War Raiders defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch