By Marc Middleton | December 07, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (12/7): The War Raiders Headline, Women's Triple Threat Photo Credit: @Gravenbabies

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* MJ Jenkins defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Brennan Williams defeated Luke Menzies

* Wesley Blake defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban and Chelsea Green

* Keith Lee defeated Punishment Martinez

* The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Lacey Evans defeated Io Shirai and Mia Yim in a Triple Threat

* The War Raiders defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

