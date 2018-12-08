WWE NXT Live Event Results From Green Bay (12/7): Tag Team Main Event, Dakota Kai's Injury, More

Thanks to Alicia Chang for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

* Adam Cole defeated Humberto Carrillo

* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Heavy Machinery. Bobby Fish helped them get the pin

* Matt Riddle defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. This is where Kai suffered some sort of arm injury. The match ended in a DQ after Kai left and it was changed to a 2-on-2 match. The Horsewomen triple teamed Sane for the DQ

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano

* Aleister Black and NXT North American Champion Ricochet defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves