WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Paul (12/8): Tommaso Ciampa Vs. Velveteen Dream, Undisputed Era

Thanks to Tim Impila for the following NXT live event results from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota (12/8).

The main level was near capacity with plenty of room in the balcony. The crowd was intensely involved throughout and their volume was of a much larger crowd.

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno - Riddle won after a hard-hitting battle. Much more content than their squash at TakeOver: WarGames. Crowd was loud for Riddle with repeated "bro" chants.

* Jessamyn Duke defeated Candice LeRae - Marina Shafir was at ringside and unsurprisingly got involved. Duke won after a good, but relatively short match.

* Bobby Fish defeated Humberto Carrillo - Carillo has some breath-taking offense and earned a chant post-match. Lots of love for the Undisputed Era member.

* Dominick Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves - Dominick won with a chokeslam after many heelish antics from Reeve and his muscle, Dan Matha. Kona was an aggravating, arrogant heel in the mold of Miz. Dijakovic was impressive, the crowd ate up his power moves. Matha was excellent as a jaw-flapping interference machine.

* Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano - Match of the night, in my opinion, these two have incredible chemistry. Brutal, action packed match with some hilarious antics from Gargano. Black Mass from Black did in Gargano.

* Heavy Machinery and Ricochet defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong - Highly entertaining 6-man tag. Tons of action with adrenaline-fueled eruptions. These guys gave it all. Ricochet earned the pin and Heavy Machinery shared hugs and pictures with kids in the audience.

* Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Kairi Sane (NXT Women's Championship) - Kairi dropped the big elbow on Shayna and Duke and Shafir raced out to cause the DQ. Candice LeRae came out for the save, clearing out the heels. Quality match throughout as expected.

* Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated The Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship) - Ciampa won with his vicious from the middle rope DDT. Dream was over huge in St. Paul and appeared earlier in the show at Paisley Park, the former home of Prince. Ciampa ended the night with a several minute speech saluting the efforts of Dream who he pointed out was a phenom at only 23. He accredited himself with the fact that 600 more people were in attendance than when NXT was in town a year ago.

Biggest pops: Riddle, Black, Dream, Ricochet, and Undisputed Era all got roaring responses.

Biggest heat: Waves of hate for Ciampa, Ohno, and Kona Reeves.

Most t-shirts seen: The Undisputed Era, by far.

