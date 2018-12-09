WWE NXT Live Event Results From Des Moines (12/9): Ricochet & Aleister Black Team, Horsewomen, More

Thanks to James Martin for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Des Moines, Iowa:
* Matt Riddle defeated Donovan Dijakovic
* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly retained over Heavy Machinery
* Adam Cole defeated Humberto Carrillo
* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha
* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Marina Shafir defeated Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves