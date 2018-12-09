Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Des Moines (12/9): Ricochet & Aleister Black Team, Horsewomen, More

By Marc Middleton | December 09, 2018
Thanks to James Martin for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Des Moines, Iowa:

* Matt Riddle defeated Donovan Dijakovic

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly retained over Heavy Machinery

* Adam Cole defeated Humberto Carrillo

* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Marina Shafir defeated Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves

