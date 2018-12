WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville (12/14): Lumberjack Match, Ricochet Headlines, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

* Rowe defeated Brennan Williams

* Heavy Machinery defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail and Rinku Singh

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Chelsea Green

* Marcel Barthel defeated Fabian Aichner in a Lumberjack Match

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Punishment Martinez

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Johnny Gargano