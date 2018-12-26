WWE NXT Results (12/26): Fatal 4-Way Women's Number One Contender Match, Tag Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Lacey Evans to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship, Undisputed Era defends the NXT Tag Titles against Heavy Machinery, and Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker is in action.

Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Lacey Evans (Number One Contender Match for the NXT Women's Championship)

Bell rings and Evans decides to head out to the apron and let the others wrestle. Belair and Yim start jawing and Shirai sneaks in for a quick roll-up. Belair gets sent out to the floor, Yim with a suicide dive that comes up a bit short. Shirai then gets whipped out of the ring by Evans and lands hard on Belair. With Belair out, Shirai and Yim team up to work on Evans. They land strikes in the corner, cannonball by Yim, double knees to Evans. Yim looks for a kick to Evans and ends up booting Shirai in the head.

Evans with some elbows in the corner, Yim tosses her to the apron, sweep kick by Evans into a slingshot elbow drop, cover, two-count. Evans trips up both Shirai and Yim in the corner, double bronco buster, cover on Shirai, two. Evans continues to dominate Shirai, gets tossed into the corner and runs straight into Belair, who uses Shirai as a weapon to knock Evans down. Belair charges Shirai and ends up missing, crashing to the floor. Evans goes back to work on Shirai, trips her, punch to the midsection. Yim tries to get involved, get sent out to the floor. Evans with a leg sweep on Shirai, cover, Belair with a double ax handle to break it up. Belair tries to lift Shirai, Evans breaks it up and she ends up yelling at Belair. Both stop yelling to drop Yim. Shirai with a double crossbody on Belair and Evans, Yim with a dropkick to send all three to the mat. Belair and Evans trying for covers on Yim, Belair and Evans start shoving each other.

Yim with a bell-to-back suplex on Belair, cover, Evans breaks it up. Evans with a shin kick to Yim, Shirai with a springboard missile dropkick, Belair hits a spear on Shirai and all four women are down. Belair tries to cover Belair, kick out, goes for Evans, another kick out, Belair getting frustrated. Belair lifts up Shirai who rolls through and hits a double stomp, 619 lands. Evans and Yim fighting in the middle of the ring, Evans hits the women's right on Yim, cover, and Shirai just barely breaks it up. Shirai with a bodyslam on Evans, looks for a moonsault, cover, Belair with the hair whip on Shirai over and over. Belair sends Shirai out to the floor on Yim, Belair lifts Evans on her shoulders, KOD (torture rack into a facebuster) hits, for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Bianca Belair via Pinfall to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship and will face Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Jaxson Ryker (with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) vs. Mitch Taverna

Ryker shoves Taverna back to the corner and swings away on his opponent. Ryker tries for a powerslam and gets chopped to the chest, he pops up his opponent and drops him to the mat. Ryker hits a couple knees, rubs his face down into the mat, clubbing forearm to the back, and works a reverse chinlock. Ryker drapes Taverna's neck across the top rope and clubs him in the chest. Ryker nails a slingshot release powerbomb for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via Pinfall

- Vignette for Velveteen Dream, who talks about his progress in 2018 and how the spotlight is now on him. We see a bunch of clips from his matches from the past year. Dream says if you don't believe the hype, don't listen to him, listen to Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and Triple H (tweets are shown with their comments about Dream).

- Last week, we see the end of Johhny Gargano vs. Aleister Black where NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa got involved to help Gargano win. The two former tag team partners would hit their dual kick to finish off Black.

- Random location, Ciampa says he is a man of his word and although he feels like he's talking to a wall most of the time, last week he felt vindicated when Gargano followed his lead. Gargano ended up winning against Black and maybe Gargano deserves a shot at a title— the NXT North American Title. Ciampa talks to him about how they were two kids who came into NXT without contracts and the upcoming TakeOver could be their TakeOver as dual champs. "Two kids taking over the world, Johnny, the possibilities are endless."

- Next week: nominees for the NXT year-end awards, also, Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno.

Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly) (c) vs. Heavy Machinery (NXT Tag Team Championship)