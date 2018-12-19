The Miz On Passing Vince McMahon's Test & Making Others Better, Christmas SmackDown, Gene Okerlund

- Last night's WWE SmackDown saw The Miz and Mandy Rose defeat R-Truth and Carmella in a match that was made by Vince McMahon after Miz asked Vince for his "blessing" on Miz's potential tag team with Shane McMahon. Above is post-show video of Mike Rome interviewing The Miz about the match.

"It was a test. It was a test, it was a McMahon test and I passed it with flying colors," Miz said. "I won, in a tag match. I can be trusted, I'm loyal."

Regarding his team with Rose, Miz said he can gel with anyone and pointed to how he's a six-time tag team champion. He said, "I make people better when I'm in the ring with them, and I can do the same. I can win with Mandy Rose and I can definitely win with my co-bestie, Shane McMahon, and become the best tag team in the world. And I hope Shane's listening."

- WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund turns 76 years old today.

- Below is the non-spoiler match listing for next Tuesday's Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, taped last night in Fresno, CA.

* Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The New Day vs. SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Shane McMahon on Miz TV with The Miz

* Appearances by R-Truth, Carmella, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and more

