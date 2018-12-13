Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, Dolph Ziggler Resumes Tweeting, DZ Comedy Tour, The Miz - Day Of

By Marc Middleton | December 13, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Day Of" series, presented by Cricket Wireless. The video follows The Miz as he returned to Los Angeles to be the Captain of the Team SmackDown men's team at the recent WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has officially announced Heavy Machinery vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly for the December 26 NXT TV episode. The titles will be on the line. Below is WWE's announcement on the match:

Undisputed ERA to defend NXT Tag Team Titles against Heavy Machinery on Dec. 26

After bulldozing through the Tag Team division, Heavy Machinery will get a chance to pair their recent undefeated streak with NXT Tag Team Title gold when they take on reigning champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA.

The battle line was drawn when the notorious foursome scoffed at the idea of the heavy-hitting duo being a viable threat to their undisputed reign. This week, Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight fired back at the Undisputed ERA members with a beatdown following EC3's victory over Bobby Fish. From there, NXT General Manager William Regal ruled the championship match would take place on the Dec. 26 edition of WWE NXT.

Will the bulldozers steamroll the champions' undisputed run? Or will their opponents prove once again that this is their era? Find out when Heavy Machinery battle Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Championship on NXT.

Dolph Ziggler On Attitude Era Stars Having Vince McMahon's Ear, Young Wrestlers Scared Of Vince

- We noted earlier in the week how Dolph Ziggler wiped his Twitter account clean, deleting all of his old tweets, at a time when celebrities and professional athletes are being punished due to controversial posts they made years ago, brought back up by people on social media. Ziggler has resumed tweeting and recently announced the eight-city DZ Comedy Tour with Sarah Tiana. You can see some of his tweets on the tour below along with dates:

* January 27 - Phoenix at Standup Live
* February 20 - Baltimore at Magoobys
* February 27 - St. Louis at Funny Bone
* February 28 - Poughkeepsie at Laugh It Up
* March 6 - Minneapolis at House of Comedy
* March 7 - Edmonton at Comic Strip
* March 20 - Cleveland at Improv
* March 21 - Toledo at Funny Bone






