WWE On John Cena - SmackDown, The Miz And Shane McMahon To Team Up (Video), Naomi Knocks Mandy Rose

- Shane McMahon finally agreed to team up with The Miz during a special Christmas edition of MizTV on last night's WWE SmackDown. There's no word yet on when Shane and Miz will officially team back up or where WWE is going with this storyline but a Miz vs. McMahon match was rumored for WrestleMania 35 at one point. Above is video from the MizTV segment.

- As noted, the New Year's Day edition of SmackDown set for next Tuesday will feature John Cena's return to the blue brand plus The New Day's New Year's Celebration. WWE announced the following on Cena's return:

John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday to kick off 2019 What better way to kick off the new year than with John Cena? One of "Mr. McMahon-ta Claus's" gifts to the WWE Universe on the Christmas Eve edition of Raw was the return of the 16-time World Champion, to both the red and blue brands. Cena's first appearance will come on the New Year's Day edition of SmackDown LIVE. As Team Blue gets ready to kick off 2019, how will the presence of one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history effect things? Find out next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- It will be interesting to see if Naomi gets a new tag team partner for her feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville now that WWE has confirmed the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for some time in 2019. This week's SmackDown featured Rose trying to lure Jimmy Uso into a mistletoe trap, which ended with Naomi trying to attack Rose and Deville. Below is a clip from the segment along with Twitter reactions from Naomi and a shot she fired at Rose:

All I want for Xmas is to get my hands on @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/9XOM2Xan48 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 26, 2018

Next time i won't miss https://t.co/thusBoIOes — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 26, 2018