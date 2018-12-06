WWE On Larry Hennig Passing Away Following Illness, Curtis Axel Issues Statement On Hennig's Passing

As noted, wrestling legend "The Axe" Larry Hennig passed away at the age of 82 today. Hennig, a former AWA Tag Team Champion, was the grandfather to WWE Superstar Curtis Axel and the father to the late WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig.

Curtis and WWE have released statements on the passing of The Axe. WWE's statement noted that Hennig passed following a long illness and kidney failure.

Axel noted that his grandfather was his biggest supporter since day one. He wrote, "No one has had a bigger impact on my wrestling career than my Papa Axe."

Below are the full statements from Axel and WWE, along with a few Twitter tributes from around the wrestling world:

Larry "The Axe" Hennig passes away WWE is saddened to learn that legendary Superstar and Hennig family patriarch Larry "The Axe" Hennig passed away today at 82 years old following a long illness and kidney failure. A five-time tag team champion in the AWA, Hennig entered the sports-entertainment world under the tutelage of Verne Gagne and crossed paths with some of the most illustrious performers of all time. Most famously, Hennig was among Bruno Sammartino's challengers for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden. Though his own career was cut short due to injury, Hennig's legacy spanned another two generations thanks to his son, the late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect, and grandson, former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel. WWE extends its condolences to Hennig's family, friends and fans.

-----

"82 years old. 5 kids. 28 grandkids. No one has had a bigger impact on my wrestling career than my Papa Axe. He's been my biggest supporter since day one! Another father when I lost mine. We lost our King of the Jungle today... Never thought I'd see this day. But he's with my Dad now so everything will be ok. Love you Papa Axe! The Hennig's have always held our heads up high! We will continue to do so... You rest assured, The Hennig name will live on FOREVER!!!"

On behalf of the whole Hennig Family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers! pic.twitter.com/fi5uqWvB5i — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) December 6, 2018

Just heard that my pal Larry 'The Axe' Hennig passed away. Over the last six years I had the pleasure of spending several quality times together and I'd like to share some of them with you, because he was a special guy. pic.twitter.com/GMHSjJBLvi — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) December 6, 2018

I heard so many great Larry "The Axe" Henning stories while travelling with Curt I could write a book. I also have a few great memories of my own. No one looked up to their father more than Mr Perfect did The Axe! #RIPLarryHennig pic.twitter.com/ND8TlnysnW — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 6, 2018

Rest in Peace to the legendary Larry "The Ax" Hennig! https://t.co/N30fvCSX79 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 6, 2018

Larry The Axe Hennig just looked like a tough man.

Saw him later in his career

Heaven is united & PERFECT

Celebrate his career watch him AWA @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/u3kg8hWvpG — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 6, 2018