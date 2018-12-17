WWE RAW Dark Match, Main Event Note, New #1 Contenders To The RAW Tag Team Titles, Kurt Angle Video

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Baron Corbin lose a No DQ Handicap Match to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews. Heath Slater was the referee and played a part in the win. Above is post-match video of Angle talking to Dasha Fuentes about the match. Angle says he's glad everyone who deserved to got their hands on Corbin. He also talks about returning to Sacramento years after the "Milk-O-Mania" segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and The Authority. Angle calls it one of the most famous moments in WWE history, one that he will never forget.

- The dark match before tonight's RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Zack Ryder defeat Mojo Rawley. Unless they tape WWE Main Event matches later tonight after the RAW tapings or at Tuesday's SmackDown tapings, it looks like the final two WWE Main Event episodes of 2018 will feature some sort of year-in-review theme.

- Speaking of Gable and Roode, their next title defense will be against Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. Tonight's RAW saw The Revival win a Fatal 4 Way over The Authors of Pain, The Revival and The B Team. There's no word yet on when The Revival will get their shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles but we will keep you updated. Gable took to Twitter after the show and tweeted the following on facing The Revival: