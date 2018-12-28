WWE RAW Non-Spoiler Match Listing For New Year's Eve: Cage Match, Battle Royal, Handicap Match, More

The following matches and segments were taped tonight in Detroit to air on Monday's New Year's Eve edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network. We have full spoilers from the tapings at this link.

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad

* Battle Royal to Crown a New #1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose: Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Zack Ryder, Titus O'Neil, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Konnor, Viktor, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, No Way Jose and Baron Corbin

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Battle Royal winner with the title on the line

* 3-on-2 Handicap Match: Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

* Appearances by Triple H, Shane McMahon, Elias, Alexa Bliss and others