WWE RAW Star Hints At Leaving?, Full Royal Rumble 2008 Match (Video), Zack Ryder Posts Classic Pic

- WWE uploaded the full 2008 Royal Rumble match, which you can watch in the video above. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were the first two entrants in the Rumble. John Cena, who was a surprise entrant at #30, won the match after eliminating Triple H.

- One of the members of the Lucha House Party has caused some controversy with their latest tweet. Gran Metalik created a poll asking about current wrestling organizations outside of WWE. He brought up "the independents" and CMLL.

?? — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) December 21, 2018

It is unknown the reasoning for the post, or when one of the Lucha House Party members WWE contract expires. WWE recently got rid of "Lucha House Party" rules on RAW. Metalik made his WWE debut in 2016, making it into the finals of the first Cruiserweight Classic before losing to TJP.

- Zack Ryder posted a classic photo on social media as part of Throwback Thursday. The famed 2011 post-TLC PPV photo featured a who's who of former and current WWE stars, in an attempt to showcase a new era for the company.