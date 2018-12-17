WWE Releases Rare Hulk Hogan Match (Video), WWE Week Promo, The New Day Special, WWE Music Power 10

- Above is a clip from today's WWE Network Hidden Gem update, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan teaming with Tito Santana to face Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum at AWA's Christmas Night show on December 25, 1982. The full upload on the WWE Network includes more than 1 hour of footage from the event.
- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 went live on the WWE Network on-demand section earlier today, featuring host Charly Caruso looking at highlights from November 2018. Below is the synopsis:
"WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new November 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"
- Tonight's RAW will see WWE Holiday Week kick off on the USA Network. Below is a preview for the line-up of programming, including The New Day's WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular, along with the schedule from WWE:
Here's what's coming YOUR WAY this week on @USA_Network! #WWEWeek pic.twitter.com/btZuOrumho— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
Monday, Dec. 17
* The week begins with three hours of everyone's favorite, Monday Night Raw, at 8/7 C, featuring WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Dolph Ziggler and more in Sacramento, Calif., at the Golden 1 Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
* The week continues with SmackDown LIVE, which will take place in Fresno, Calif., at the Save Mart Center at 8/7 C, with WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, Asuka and more.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
* At 10/9 C, USA introduces a brand-new WWE special, New Day's WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular. The New Day host a fun look back at all the historic, outrageous and unforgettable moments that made 2018 so super spectacular at WWE. Featuring Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Stroman, AJ Styles, John Cena and Becky Lynch, along with some surprise Superstar sightings.
Thursday, Dec. 20
* At 9/8 C, WWE and USA will shine a spotlight on our nation's heroes with the two-hour Tribute to the Troops celebration that will feature a special appearance by Jon Stewart, former host of "The Daily Show," and rising country music star Morgan Wallen.
* Immediately following at 11/10 C, there will be a Miz & Mrs. marathon. The record-breaking series features real-life WWE couple The Miz and Maryse as they navigate married life and adapt to becoming first-time parents.
Friday, Dec. 21
* The week wraps with WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his epic role in the movie "San Andreas" at 6/5 C.
* Additionally, "Talk Stoop" will be getting into the WWE spirit as Nessa Diab hosts special episodes of the series featuring interviews throughout the week with WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, Ronda Rousey, the Bella Twins, Natalya, Nia Jax and Lana.