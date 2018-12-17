WWE Releases Rare Hulk Hogan Match (Video), WWE Week Promo, The New Day Special, WWE Music Power 10

- Above is a clip from today's WWE Network Hidden Gem update, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan teaming with Tito Santana to face Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum at AWA's Christmas Night show on December 25, 1982. The full upload on the WWE Network includes more than 1 hour of footage from the event.

See Also Backstage Update On Hulk Hogan's WWE Status

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 went live on the WWE Network on-demand section earlier today, featuring host Charly Caruso looking at highlights from November 2018. Below is the synopsis:

"WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new November 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"

- Tonight's RAW will see WWE Holiday Week kick off on the USA Network. Below is a preview for the line-up of programming, including The New Day's WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular, along with the schedule from WWE: