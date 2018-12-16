WWE Releases Rare Randy Savage Clip, Fans On WWE's Most Extreme, Bobby Lashley And Lio Rush Video

- Above is a clip from today's new WWE Network Hidden Gems update, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage sending a special Christmas message with former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. This originally aired on December 22, 1992. The full clip on the WWE Network runs for just over 10 minutes.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the most extreme Superstar currently on the roster. As of this writing, 46% voted for Jeff Hardy while 21% voted for Braun Strowman, 19% for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and 14% for Dean Ambrose.

- Below is a new clip of Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley doing their thing at the weekend WWE live event in Bakersfield, California. Rush sends a warning to Elias ahead of tonight's Ladder Match at WWE TLC, which will feature his guitar hanging above the ring.