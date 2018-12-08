WWE Reportedly Had Big Plans For The Rock To Return During WrestleMania 35 Season

WWE reportedly had plans for The Rock to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, according to @WrestleVotes. The match presumably would have been for the WWE Universal Title.

This plan was obviously nixed when Reigns announced his second battle with leukemia back in October but WrestleVotes speculated that Rock could still win the Rumble and challenge Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania. It's been reported that Vince McMahon has wanted to do a Rock vs. Brock match for a few years now.

