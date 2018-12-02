WWE Results From Mexico (12/2): AJ Styles Headlines, Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax, Ambrose Vs. Rollins

Thanks to Harald Altizer for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Mexico City, Mexico:

* Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura turns into a six-man match when The Colons interfere. The New Day makes the save

* The New Day and Rey Mysterio defeated The Colons and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor

* Charlotte Flair defeated Mandy Rose

* Elias defeated Baron Corbin. This started as a singles match but Corbin made it a Handicap Match by bringing Bobby Lashley out. Elias won with an assist from Finn Balor

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Kalisto

* Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Dean Ambrose

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Nia Jax by DQ due to interference from Tamina Snuka

* AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe