WWE Reveals Its Top 25 Matches Of 2018

The year-end awards continue today as WWE.com reveal its "Top 25 Matches of 2018." Below is the full list with videos featuring matches from RAW, SmackDown, multiple WWE PPVs, 205 Live, and NXT.

#25 "Woken" Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt — The Ultimate Deletion (RAW, March 19)

#24 Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

#23 Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

#22 Kalisto vs. Buddy Murphy (205 Live, April 3)

#21 Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe — Intercontinental Championship Match (RAW, Jan. 1)

#20 AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match (Money in the Bank)

#19 Ricochet vs. Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. EC3 vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain — NXT North American Championship Ladder Match (NXT TakeOver: New Orleans)

#18 Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (SummerSlam)

#17 Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (205 Live, May 29)

#16 Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez (Mae Young Classic, Round 2)

#15 Roman Reigns vs. Finn Bálor — Universal Championship Match (RAW, Aug. 20)

#14 Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy — No Disqualification Match (205 Live, July 3)

#13 Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka — SmackDown Women's Championship Triple Threat Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match (WWE TLC)

#12 Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane — NXT Women's Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

#11 Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole —NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match (NXT, Oct. 10)

#10 The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day —SmackDown Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Match (SmackDown, Aug. 21)

#9 Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H (WrestleMania 34)

#8 John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Bálor vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias — Gauntlet Match (RAW, Feb. 19)

#7 Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)

#6 Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins — RAW Tag Team Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)

#5 Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Intercontinental Championship Match (Backlash)

#4 Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed ERA — NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT, July 11)

#3 Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

#2 Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — Chicago Street Fight (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

#1 Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair — SmackDown Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match (WWE Evolution)