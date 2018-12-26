WWE Royal Rumble Fatal 4 Way Title Match Announced, Qualifying Matches To Air On 205 Live (Video)

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix.

Drake has announced the following three qualifying matches to take place over the next two weeks on 205 Live:

* Kalisto vs. Lio Rush (airs next week)

* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak (airs next week)

* Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander (airs in two weeks)

The winners of these qualifying matches will then go on to the Rumble to challenge Murphy in the Fatal 4 Way.

Below is video of Drake's announcement along with graphics to promote the qualifying matches: