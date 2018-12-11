WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package hyping Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali.

- We're live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Daniel Bryan as Greg Hamilton introduces him. We see a clip from last week when Bryan tried to injure the leg of AJ Styles ahead of their match at TLC on Sunday.