WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

- Tonight's Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown opens up live on a tape delay from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The arena is decorated for Christmas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes R-Truth dressed as Santa Claus. Carmella is with him and she's dressed as an elf. Truth welcomes us and says he's been on gift duties, with Carm-elf-a. He talks about how they had to stop by SmackDown on the way back to the North Pole. Truth gets the reindeer mixed up with the Jackson 5. Carmella interrupts Truthy Claus and calls for a dance break. Thankfully they're interrupted by WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Fans boo Bryan as he heads tot he ring. Bryan accepts being here instead of with his family as the WWE Champion on Christmas but he cannot accept this farce known as Truthy Claus. Bryan reveals that this is not the real Santa Claus. Bryan tries to start a "fickle!" chant and says he will expose this Santa Claus, just as he exposed AJ Styles. Bryan goes on ranting about how people's desires and consumption have ruined the planet, creating islands of misfit trash in the oceans. Glaciers melting, sea levels rising... Bryan goes on and says in 20 years there will be no North Pole and no Santa Claus. Fans boo. Truth says Bryan is an angry little elf. Bryan asks if this is just a joke to Truth. Bryan says Truth's career is a joke. Truth says that may be true but Bryan better watch out because Truthy Claus is going to the Royal Rumble. Truth reminds Bryan that they have the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble, adding that maybe he will take the WWE Title from Bryan after he wins. That is, if Bryan is still the champion at WrestleMania 35.

Bryan asks how Truth expects to win the Rumble when he can't even count to 30. Truth says he can count to 30. He starts counting and can't get past 7 when he calls for a dance break. He starts dancing with Carmella until Bryan takes his leg out with a chop block. Bryan drags Truth over and slams his leg into the ring post a few times. Truth limps away but Bryan comes in and takes the knee out again from behind. Fans boo as Bryan talks trash to Truth. Bryan drops Truth into the Heel Hook as Carmella screams at him. Bryan lets go of the hold and poses as fans boo. Carmella checks on Truth. Bryan attacks Truth again while he's down. Bryan applies another Hook. Bryan breaks it and raises the WWE Title as his music hits. Bryan marches to the back.

- Still to come, Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas. We go to commercial.

Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

We go to the ring and out comes Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega. Mustafa Ali is out next as we see how he pinned Daniel Bryan in last week's tag team match.

The bell rings and Almas immediately nails a dropkick into the corner. Almas takes control and works Ali around the ring. Ali turns it around and goes to the second rope but Vega distracts him from the outside. Almas takes advantage and sends Ali over the top rope, out to the floor. Vega talks some trash to Ali as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali flies in at Almas, taking him down for a close 2 count. Almas counters Ali's offense and levels him for another close pin attempt as Vega cheers him on. Almas takes Ali to the corner and goes for the tornado DDT but Ali dropkicks him. Ali climbs up for the hurricanrana but Almas takes his legs out. Almas with the big double stomp while Ali is upside down in the corner. Ali kicks out at 2.

Almas takes Ali back up top but Ali fights him off. Ali with a sunset flip powerbomb attempt but Almas lands on his feet. More back and forth now. Ali hits the big DDT and drags Almas over to the corner as Vega screams. Ali climbs up and hits the 054 for the pin to win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

- After the match, Ali stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. Vega and Almas retreat up the ramp as Ali poses in the corner.

- Still to come, Shane McMahon on MizTV with The Miz. Also, Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy.

The Usos, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. SAnitY and The Bar

We go to the ring and out come The Usos - Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Back to commercial.