WWE SmackDown Matches For Tonight, Beth Phoenix And Natalya On Last Night's Match, WWE PC Wish Video

- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstars Kassius Ohno and Kacy Catanzaro hosting a Make-A-Wish event at the PC recently.

- Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight's Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, taped last week in Fresno, CA. We have a full spoiler report at this link. Remember to join us tonight for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast at 8pm ET.

* Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The New Day vs. SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Shane McMahon on Miz TV with The Miz

* Appearances by R-Truth, Carmella, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and more

- Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted the following on Natalya's RAW loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey last night:

Tonight we WRESTLED. We hit hard. We cried. It's grueling to wrestle your friends and physically and emotionally force each other to step outside of our comfort zones. This is where we put our passion to the test and show our guts. #RESPECT @RondaRousey #Raw #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/YeMd0CkzaA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 25, 2018