WWE SmackDown Matches For Tonight, Beth Phoenix And Natalya On Last Night's Match, WWE PC Wish Video

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2018

- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstars Kassius Ohno and Kacy Catanzaro hosting a Make-A-Wish event at the PC recently.

- Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight's Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, taped last week in Fresno, CA. We have a full spoiler report at this link. Remember to join us tonight for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast at 8pm ET.

* Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The New Day vs. SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Shane McMahon on Miz TV with The Miz

* Appearances by R-Truth, Carmella, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and more

- Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted the following on Natalya's RAW loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey last night:



