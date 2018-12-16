WWE SmackDown Superstar Possibly Injured At Live Event

Billie Kay may have suffered some sort of head injury at Saturday's WWE live event in Oakland, California.

Kay and Peyton Royce were wrestling Naomi and Lana when Kay rolled out of the ring following a blow to the head from Lana. The referee then threw up the dreaded "X" symbol and trainers came from the back too check on Kay. Royce looked on as Kay received medical attention at ringside. Kay walked out on her own with Royce but a trainer did walk with her, as seen in the photo below.

Kay has not tweeted since last night's live event. Stay tuned for updates on her status.