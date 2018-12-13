WWE Star Cleared To Return, Rare Dean Ambrose Vs. Seth Rollins FCW Clip, NXT UK Women's Title Match

- As seen above, the latest WWE Network Hidden Gems addition features current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins facing Dean Ambrose in a 30-Minute Iron Man match. The match was for the FCW 15 Title and took place in on September 18, 2011. WWE developmental was known as Florida Championship Wrestling before being changed to WWE NXT.

- As noted, Sin Cara recently revealed during an interview that he's planning on returning to the ring in January. PWInsider reports that the SmackDown Superstar has been working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, and he has reportedly been cleared to return to action. Cara has been out of action since August with a knee injury.

- Isla Dawn vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The title will be on the line. Ripley tweeted the following on the match: