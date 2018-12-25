WWE Star Spent Christmas Eve "Violently Throwing Up," Smackdown Live Preview (Video), Kavita Devi

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus posted the video above of he and Drew McIntyre doing a bench press workout for his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- NXT talent Kavita Devi has been doing media this past week. During an interview with The Hindustan Times, Devi discussed being the first Indian woman to sign with WWE.

"I feel fortunate that I became the first Indian woman to join WWE," Devi said. "But, there is also a bit of pressure because I need to pave the way for other Indian women. I want to help them in every way possible and I hope that I will be able to become a role model for all the young girls in this country."

- EC3 noted on Twitter that he has the flu and spent Christmas Eve "violently throwing up." EC3, who is slated to make his main roster debut soon, is one of several WWE stars who have caught a bug recently, as Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss and Bobby Roode have also fallen ill in recent weeks.