WWE Star Vs. Joey Ryan In A Thumb Wrestling War (Photo), WWE TTTT Viewership, Daniel Bryan - Day Of

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Day Of" YouTube series, featuring a look at WWE Champion Daniel Bryan before his recent win over AJ Styles at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

- The 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops special drew 1.127 million viewers at 9pm ET on Thursday night. The two-hour special aired on the USA Network and ranked #10 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The WWE TTTT special in 2017 drew 1.401 million viewers on the USA Network, ranking #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150. The 2016 special drew 1.313 million viewers and ranked #3.

- Bayley was in attendance for Bar Wrestling's "Mistletoe Can Be Deadly If You Eat It" event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. As seen below, Bayley had a Falls Count Anywhere Thumb Wrestling War with Joey Ryan, who owns Bar Wrestling.

Thanks to @itsBayleyWWE for coming out to our show tonight and being so cool to our fans. Hope you enjoyed the show! pic.twitter.com/oEgcZUjP9o — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) December 20, 2018