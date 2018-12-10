WWE Star Wipes Twitter Account Clean, Six-Man Match On Main Event, John Cena - Bumblebee Premiere

- WWE posted this video of John Cena attending the world premiere of the Bumblebee movie at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood. The Transformers spinoff hits theaters on December 21. Cena stars at Jack Burns, a Sector 7 agent.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Diego for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Apollo Crews

* The Lucha House Party vs. The Ascension and Curt Hawkins

- It's interesting to note that Dolph Ziggler apparently wiped his Twitter account clean today. The only tweet that is on his page as of this writing is a reply to a Twitch stream from Tyler Breeze, seen below.

Ziggler started deleting the tweets earlier this afternoon and did so fairly quickly, indicating he used some sort of app to clean everything up. Ziggler even deleted a new tweet he had made to announce some upcoming stand-up comedy dates. Ziggler, who is trying to make it in the comedy & TV world outside of WWE, cleaned his account up at a time when professional athletes and celebrities are dealing with issues as people are uncovering somewhat controversial tweets they made years ago.