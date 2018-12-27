WWE Stars Give A New Car For Christmas (Video), Pete Dunne's New Feud For Takeover, 2018 RAW Top 10

- WWE posted this video looking at the top 10 RAW moments of 2018.

- The rivalry between WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey will continue on next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm as Gallus faces Moustache Mountain in a tag team match. WWE also announced that there will be a contract signing between Coffey and Dunne on the 4pm episode, presumably for their main event title match at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on January 12.

- Lana and WWE United States Champion Rusev gave a new Nissan to her father Bob Perry on Christmas this year. They tweeted the following on the special gift:

When @RusevBUL & I first met we talked about how we wanted to be successful so we could create better lives for our parents. We dreamed of buying them a car & house.

Today we bought & gave my Dad a car ! Merry Christmas Daddy ! We LOVE YOU !