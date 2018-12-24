WWE Stars Give Their Christmas Wishes (Video), The Rock - Under Armour Update (Video), More For RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE posted this video of Zack Ryder, The Riott Squad and Mojo Rawley revealing their Christmas wishes. Mojo says to forget the past and prepare for what's coming next.

-The Rock is filming for his "Bend Boundaries" campaign with Under Armour, which will promote his next Project Rock drop in the spring. He posted the following video to Instagram today:

You can get a sense of the madness that's about to pop off as the tension builds in eery silence just from my warm up alone.

Been training & preparing extremely hard for this campaign shoot.

As always, thanks for making our #ProjectRock brand, @underarmour's #1 seller worldwide.

Warming up to MF'n bring it and disrupt.

#WestCoastIronParadise #BendBoundariesCampaign

#SayCheeeeeeese