WWE Stars Throw Axes (Video), The Original Johnny Cage Backstage At WWE Event (Photos), Lanny Poffo

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is hosting an Ax Toss Competition with Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and Woods himself. The competition was recently filmed at LA AX in Los Angeles. Above and below are the first two matches from round 1, featuring Cesaro vs. Woods and Bliss vs. Breeze.

- Former WWE star Lanny Poffo turns 64 years old today while former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell turns 33, Rachael Ellering turns 26 and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami turns 65.

- Several WWE Superstars met the original Johnny Cage, Daniel Pesina, at Wednesday's WWE live event in Chicago. Pesina also played Sub Zero, Scorpion, Smoke, Reptile and Noob Saibot in the original Mortal Kombat video games. He also helped create the first two Mortal Kombat games.

Below are photos of Pesina with The New Day, The Miz, Shelton Benjamin and Zelina Vega, who paid tribute to Pesina during her match with Andrade "Cien" Almas against Carmella and R-Truth. Pesina wrote, "@zelina_vegawwe thank you! one of the best moments of last night. While fighting she looked directly at me, clenched her free hand while holding her opponent with her other hand & yelled "Finish Her"!!"

Also below is a post from Kofi Kingston, who marked out at meeting Master Pesina:

As a lifelong fan of the @mortalkombat franchise, getting to pick his brain and ask him questions about the creation of the franchise, was beyond awesome.

It culminated with him signing a Johnny Cage pic for me, just like Johnny Cage does in the game for a "Friendship"...this pretty much means that we're friends! What a surreal experience.